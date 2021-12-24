$0.14 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Harmonic posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 236.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Harmonic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 702.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,019 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 573,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.80.

Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

