$0.16 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.27. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $668.61 million, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.