$0.19 EPS Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. CEVA posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 62,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,875. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. CEVA has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

