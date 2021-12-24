$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Heartland Express by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 166,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,814. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.