-$0.28 EPS Expected for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 4.2% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,972,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 136,479 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 79.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 161,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 48.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

CFRX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 172,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.81. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

