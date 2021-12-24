$0.37 EPS Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

