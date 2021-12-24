$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. 359,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,568. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $2,710,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

