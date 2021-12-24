$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.
NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 368,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
