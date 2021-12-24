$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 368,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

