$0.49 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.62. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 644.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 1,006,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,196. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.59%.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

