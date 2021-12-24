$0.50 EPS Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.42. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 3,156,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,148. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

