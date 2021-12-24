$0.67 EPS Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.48. 189,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,265. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

