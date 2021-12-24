-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,404 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,277,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 805,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

