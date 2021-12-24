$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. Capri has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.