104,958 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 201,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $29,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 254,483 shares of company stock valued at $10,874,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.