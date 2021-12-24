14,856 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

