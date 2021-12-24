164,280 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 164,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.33% of Veritex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veritex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Veritex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Veritex by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

