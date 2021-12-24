171,820 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.36% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAY opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

