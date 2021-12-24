1irstcoin Hits Market Cap of $6.28 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $14,770.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00084659 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,575,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.