1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Down 7.2% This Week

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $105,595.45 and $454,930.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.58 or 0.07895225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,983.40 or 1.00141275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.