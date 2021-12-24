$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.