$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

