2,670 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.04. 1,624,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,811. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.75 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

