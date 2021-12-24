30,364 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $5,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $38,239,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.