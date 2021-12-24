32,805 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,805 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in InMode by 100.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 39.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 10.1% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 76.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,629 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on INMD. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

