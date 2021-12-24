$329.30 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $329.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.30 million and the highest is $330.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.99. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

