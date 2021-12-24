3,668 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $590,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 63.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $494.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $310.62 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

