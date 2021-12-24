39,023 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISCG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $49.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

