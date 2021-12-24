39,023 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISCG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $49.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.