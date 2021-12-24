396,250 Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 396,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,091,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 6.39% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

Shares of ERTH stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $83.84.

