$4.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post sales of $4.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $930,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 578.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $9.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $49.87 million to $123.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

