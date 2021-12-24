410,670 Shares in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.91 on Friday. Sovos Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

