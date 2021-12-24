4,184 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after buying an additional 51,198 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $381.17 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

