$478.17 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce sales of $478.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.18 million to $505.16 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $186.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $28,359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after acquiring an additional 769,983 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.01. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.75%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

