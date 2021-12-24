48,655 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of GXO opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

