50,097 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SONO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

