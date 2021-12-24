50,444 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $19,407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $18,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $17,275,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $12,808,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $8,318,000.

ILCG stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $73.77.

