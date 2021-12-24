$553.53 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report sales of $553.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $453.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $822,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

