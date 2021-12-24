6 Meridian Acquires 4,701 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.6% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $32,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,254 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.