6 Meridian Acquires 4,701 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.6% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $32,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,254 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

