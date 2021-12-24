6 Meridian Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 232.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 40,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,846 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 2,316,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,980. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

