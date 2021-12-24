6 Meridian Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,035 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

