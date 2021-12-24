6 Meridian Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.8% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. 6 Meridian owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,299. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.