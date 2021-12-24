6 Meridian Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $664.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,868. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $670.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

