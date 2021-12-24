6 Meridian Purchases 214,741 Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,027,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,741 shares during the period. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy accounts for about 18.8% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 6 Meridian owned 96.72% of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy worth $238,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

