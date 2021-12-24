6 Meridian Purchases 8,127 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

