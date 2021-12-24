6 Meridian Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. 9,650,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,486,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

