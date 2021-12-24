6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 49,070 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. 3,943,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

