6 Meridian Raises Holdings in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,361 shares during the period. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 4.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 96.62% of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $58,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:SIXS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. 185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

