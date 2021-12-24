6 Meridian Reduces Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

6 Meridian lessened its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 38,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,107. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78.

