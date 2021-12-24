6 Meridian Sells 5,945 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Target were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,976. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

