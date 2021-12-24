6 Meridian Takes $4.95 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

