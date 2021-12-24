$61.43 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to report sales of $61.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $203.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $274.47 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $279.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

INSE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $284.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.53.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

